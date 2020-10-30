Woman who stabbed man, 73, is sent back to jail for three months

A woman who stabbed a 73-year-old man when he refused to give her money has been sent back to jail.

Amelia McCracken is back behind bars after she admitted breaching her supervised release order.

In November 2019 the 35-year-old was jailed for 24 months after she admitted stabbing Arnold MacLean in June that year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McCracken narrowly missed vital organs after stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

McCracken pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr MacLean, repeatedly demanding money from him before striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and danger of his life on Yarrow Terrace on June 28 2019.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also placed her on a supervised release order for six months following her release from custody.

But McCracken did not comply with the order and wound up back before Sheriff Martin-Brown.

Her solicitor Larry Flynn said she had struggled to cope with being released after previously spending 23 hours per day in her cell at HMP Grampian. He revealed McCracken only attended five out of 14 supervision appointments.

Mr Flynn said: “It would appear she found it difficult to adapt during the lockdown period.

“She would wish to complete the order.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown returned McCracken to prison for three months, saying: “I appreciate it must have been hard to be locked up for 23 hours a day but it was imposed because of the seriousness of your offence.

“You have been given a number of opportunities to attend supervision appointments but it was your choice not to go.”