St Patrick’s Day: Dundee’s ties to Ireland honoured as V&A turns green

Dundee’s ties to the Emerald Isle are being celebrating with the V&A turning green in honour of St Patrick’s Day.

The waterfront design museum paid tribute to the city’s links to Ireland, both historic and modern-day, with the light display.

V&A Dundee is taking part in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greenings campaign aiming to unite the Irish diaspora on St Patrick’s Day.

The project is celebrating the 70 million people across the globe with ties to the island.

The V&A is one of 670 sites in 66 countries across the globe to be lit up green.

Other landmarks taking part include the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls, Sydney Opera House and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Dundee’s links to Ireland go back to Victorian era

During the heyday of the jute industry in the Victorian era, Dundee experienced a major influx of migrants from Ireland.

People came in their thousands largely from the island’s textile-producing counties of Donegal, Derry/Londonderry, Monaghan, Sligo and Tyrone.

Many settled in Lochee, due to its proximity to Camperdown Works, with the settlement earning the nickname of “Little Tipperary”.

There was further immigration to Scotland as the Great Famine ravaged Ireland from 1845 to 1849.

Dundee’s Irish connection remains strongly felt to this day.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Each year, I am delighted to see so many iconic landmarks and sites wishing to get involved, to mark St Patrick’s Day.

“This year, in particular, we aim to bring some positivity and hope to our diaspora across the globe.

“More than 70 million people around the world claim links to the island of Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage.

“At a time when Irish people overseas cannot travel home, we want to shine a green light in as many locations around the world as possible, giving our diaspora a sense of connection with home and reminding them that we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome them back, as soon as it is possible to do so.”