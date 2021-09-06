Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren v Dundee United: Paisley side announce tickets on sale for Premiership clash with Tangerines

By Scott Lorimer
September 6, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 2:32 pm
Dundee United's Adrian Sporle is closed down by St Mirren's Jamie McGrath during a Premiership clash last season.
Dundee United fans are now able to get their hands on tickets for this weekend’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

Arabs are expected to travel in numbers in the hope of another away day victory, this time in Paisley.

United fans will be housed in the North Stand of The SMISA Stadium.

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £11 for concessions and under-12s are £6, when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Briefs can only be purchased online from the St Mirren website and can be printed off at home or presented on mobile devices at the turnstiles.

Arabs will be keen to see their side bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Robbie Neilson’s Hearts at Tannadice on August 28.

Supporters travelling by car are being urged by St Mirren to avoid parking in the Tannahill Road area after previous instances of vehicles parking on double-yellow lines, blocking local bus routes and elderly residents not being able to park near their homes.