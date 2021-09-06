St Mirren v Dundee United: New boy Scott McMann against Richard Tait among the key battles in Paisley clash

Rested after the international break, Dundee United will be hoping to bounce back with a win in their league trip to St Mirren this weekend.

Last time out the Tangerines fell 2-0 at home to Hearts and will be headed for Paisley on Saturday hoping to put that result right.

They will be boosted by the arrival of a couple of new faces in the transfer window as Tam Courts’ men look to get the better of the Buddies.

Ilmari Niskanen is in line to make his debut for the club after switching from German side Ingolstadt, while Scott McMann is available after leaving Hamilton for Tannadice.

But just who will be the key men going head to head for both sides in Renfrewshire?

Marc McNulty v Joe Shaughnessy

Terrors hitman McNulty will be eager to open his account in his second spell on Tayside after re-joining United on loan from Reading.

His partnership with Nicky Clark showed much promise in the 1-0 win at St Johnstone last month and the onus is on the former Hibs man to bag the goals for the Tangerines after star man Lawrence Shankland’s departure.

For Jim Goodwin’s men, captain Shaughnessy is an inspirational figure.

Willing to put his body on the line, a threat in the air in both boxes, as demonstrated already this season with his goal against Hearts, and a good reader of the game, he’ll be keen to snuff out the threat of Scotland cap Sparky.

Calum Butcher v Jamie McGrath

Fresh off signing a new deal at Tannadice, Butcher is crucial to how United operate.

Sitting in front of the back four, and likely to be captain for the day if Mark Reynolds’ absence from the side persists, the Englishman is a force of nature intent on destructing all before him.

Thankfully for United, that is in a good way, as the 30-year-old breaks up opposition attacks and sets the tone for his side.

However, for St Mirren, particularly key man McGrath, Butch has the ability to be a thorn in their side.

McGrath, a goal threat and creative spark for the men in black and white, is also vital to how his side operate.

Having recently made his break into the international scene with Ireland, his stock is on the rise, and he’s the one man in the Buddies’ line up United must be wary of.

Scott McMann v Richard Tait

United new boy McMann was a shining light in a poor Accies side last season.

Relegated under Brian Rice, Hamilton failed to perform on the big stage, but 25-year-old left-back McMann is keen to prove he can cut it at Premiership level with his new club.

Coming in on a three-year deal as a direct replacement for Jamie Robson, departed on deadline day for Lincoln City, McMann will be expected to take on his mantle with strong defensive displays as well as offering an attacking outlet for the men in tangerine.

The man in his way, Tait, will have the exact same remit for St Mirren.

The former Motherwell full-back was a stand out for the Paisley side last term and will keep McMann honest all afternoon long.