St Mirren 3-0 Dundee Utd: Tangerines well beaten by Buddies

Dundee United were knocked off the top of the Championship after Lewis Morgan inspired St Mirren to a 3-0 win in Paisley.

The Tangerines’ 100% record in the league came to an end as they struggled to cope with Morgan’s dribbling and shooting from range as he netted twice from outside the area either side of half-time before setting up Ian McShane for No 3.

Centre-back Paul Quinn kept his place in the centre of the United defence with William Edjenguele still on the bench while Ray McKinnon made two changes as Paul McMullan came back after suspension and Willo Flood made his first start of the campaign. Dropping out were James Keatings and Scott Fraser.

The game started at a decent pace but without too many openings for either side. United had the first effort on target on four minutes as Sam Stanton stretched to meet a cross but Craig Samson saved comfortably.

On 16 minutes, Scott McDonald came close to opening the scoring after controlling Stanton’s shot from the edge of the area before turning and seeing his effort smothered by Samson.

The home side were making life difficult for the Tangerines to pass their way out of defence, pressing well and started to make chances of their own.

On 20 minutes, Gavin Reilly ran at the United defence before hitting a low shot with his left-foot but Harry Lewis was equal to the effort.

Then came the opening goal on 26 minutes as Morgan was allowed to drive at the defence from halfway before hitting a low shot past Lewis from 22 yards.

It was a deserved lead for the Paisley side and they went on to dominate the rest of the half.

McShane tried to catch Lewis out with a free-kick from wide but the on-loan Southampton man pushed the ball out and was relieved to see the offside flag up as Gregor Buchanan’s rebound hit the post.

Three minutes before the break and St Mirren hit the woodwork again – this time straight from a McShane corner which rebounded off the bar.

By half-time, the Buddies were well worth their lead and soon after the restart doubled it.

With 48 minutes on the clock, that man Morgan was at it again as the ball fell to him on the edge of the area and he curled a fine effort past Lewis from outside the area.

United weren’t done totally however as left-back Jamie Robson steamed forward with the ball and fired a good strike just wide of the St Mirren goal.

Just after the hour, it was almost three as former Dundee midfielder Stephen McGinn’s side-footed volley flew just past Lewis’ post from the edge of the area.

On 68 minutes, Paul McMullan curled a free-kick wide of the post before Cammy Smith had an effort from range saved by Lewis.

Lewis again denied former-Tangerine Smith on 71 minutes after brilliant set-up play from Morgan.

The game was up on 78 minutes and again Morgan was at the heart of it after good work on the right wing before setting up McShane on the edge of the area. The former Ross County man took his time before placing the ball past Lewis.

The Tangerines were second best for much of the contest as the Paisley side leapfrog them in the Championship table on goal difference.

St Mirren: Samson, Demetriou, McGinn, Buchanan, Morgan (Whyte 88), Smith (Kirkpatrick 86), Baird, McShane, Reilly (Stewart 90), Smith, Eckersley.

United: Lewis, Murdoch, Durnan, Quinn, McMullan, McDonald, King, Stanton, Flood, Robson, Fyvie (N’Koyi 65).

Attendance: 4,768 (971 away)