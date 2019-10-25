St Mary’s Primary School raises cash for new defibrillator

Children from St Mary’s Primary have raised money to save lives by funding a new defibrillator just yards from their school.

They were on hand for the unveiling of the vital machine at Lochee library after making the short walk from their classroom on St Mary’s Lane.

The kids from P7 collected more than £2,600 from their fundraising activities which they split between paying for the defibrillator and making a donation to a school in Africa.

Teacher Charlotte Roberts said: “The children have been fabulous.

“They held a lot of fundraising activities and took part in the Guildry business project which they won.

“We had a bingo night in the school which was our most successful activity and we had a lot of prizes donated by local businesses.

“We also held a Valentine’s disco in the school plus other events such as a come-as-you-like day when the children donated £1 to wear what they wanted for the day.”

Pupil Kharis Robertson, 11, said: “We made a colouring book to show a healthy lifestyle and that won the business competition.

“It took two months to make the book.”

Marie-Therese Black, also 11, said: “We wanted to give something back to our local community.”

The primary seven kids are all trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which impressed St John Scotland chairman Sandy Bowman, who helps to co-ordinate the funding and siting of defibrillators.

He said: “It is an absolutely fabulous effort by the children and to see all of them put their hands up when they were asked who could perform CPR was incredible.

“We hope the machine is never used, but of course there could be times when someone takes ill in Lochee and it is great that there is now a defibrillator available for people.”