St Johnstone’s match against Aberdeen given new Thursday night date

St Johnstone’s match against Aberdeen has been moved to Thursday, August 20.

The original fixture had been due to take place at McDiarmid Park tomorrow lunchtime but was postponed after two Dons players tested positive for coronavirus and six others had to self-isolate.

The rearranged game will still be shown live on Sky, with a 7.30 pm kick-off.

The Thursday date also means that Aberdeen’s scheduled home clash with Livingston, scheduled for Saturday, August 22, moves to the following day.