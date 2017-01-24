St Johnstone are without Richard Foster for Wednesday’s away league game against Celtic as he is serving a one-match ban.

Keith Watson replaced him in the 2-0 home Scottish Cup win over Stenhousemuir as manager Tommy Wright wanted to give the defender 90 minutes and he will again deputise on Wednesday.

Murray Davidson, who missed out against Stenhousemuir due to illness, will be fit enough to be considered for a place against the Hoops.

Tommy hopes the memories of St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup triumph can spur the current side on in their quest for this season’s trophy.

The Perth side eased themselves into the fifth round of the tournament with a comfortable victory over League 1 strugglers Stenhousemuir.

A sixth-minute opener from Steven MacLean and a Blair Alston strike just after the half-hour mark ensured there would be no cup shock.

Wright was disappointed his side could not add to their advantage throughout a second-half in which the Warriors put up more stout resistance than they had managed before the break.

However, the McDiarmid Park manager was not about to play down his team’s chances of repeating their heroics of three seasons ago when assessing their progress to the last-16.

He said: “Hopefully, this is the start of a good cup run.

“It’s important for every club. It adds excitement to your season and, hopefully, adds financial clout to your budget.”