St Johnstone’s cup clash against Dundee United to be televised live

The Betfred Cup clash between St Johnstone and Dundee United at McDiamrid Park will be televised live.

The meeting of the two top-flight sides in Group C takes place on Tuesday, November 10 (7.45 KO) and will be broadcast on Premier Sports.

Saints kick off their campaign with a trip to Kelty Hearts on Tuesday, October 6, while United play Brechin City at Glebe Park the following night.

The Tangerines host Peterhead the following Saturday, while Saints face Brechin in Perth.

On Tuesday, October 13, Micky Mellon’s side will welcome Kelty to Tannadice, while the Blue Toon host the Angus men.

The big two go head to head four weeks later before the group finishes off on November 14 with Brechin v Kelty and Peterhead v Saints.