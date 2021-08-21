St Johnstone v Dundee United: Travel warning as fans flock to McDiarmid Park amid rail strike

Fans heading to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for the St Johnstone v Dundee United game have been asked to plan ahead, with trains cancelled due to strike action

The Saints will face Dundee United in the first major domestic tournament since Covid restrictions eased on Sunday.

Police Scotland warned fans to plan ahead and leave for the match in plenty of time, with the area around the stadium expected to be busy.

No trains will run between Dundee and Perth due to ongoing strike action by the RMT which has led to significant travel disruption in recent weeks.

As a result, police said they expect Crieff Road and the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden after the match.

Limits on the number of fans able to attend at McDiarmid Park have been rescinded, with the away sections sold out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a rail strike is planned for this weekend, there will be no trains running between Dundee and Perth, so if you are attending from Dundee please leave early and allow plenty of time for your journey.

“This also means that the area around the stadium, particularly Crieff Road and the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden, will be particularly busy after the match.

“Please be patient and make sufficient allowances for increased traffic, and get home safely.”