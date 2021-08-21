Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone v Dundee United: Travel warning as fans flock to McDiarmid Park amid rail strike

By Alasdair Clark
August 21, 2021, 1:06 pm Updated: August 21, 2021, 1:15 pm
Police at McDiarmid Park ahead of the St Johnstone V Dundee United game
Police have warned of possible travel delays

Fans heading to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for the St Johnstone v Dundee United game have been asked to plan ahead, with trains cancelled due to strike action

The Saints will face Dundee United in the first major domestic tournament since Covid restrictions eased on Sunday.

Police Scotland warned fans to plan ahead and leave for the match in plenty of time, with the area around the stadium expected to be busy.

No trains will run between Dundee and Perth due to ongoing strike action by the RMT which has led to significant travel disruption in recent weeks.

ScotRail social distancing scrapped
Trains between Dundee and Perth have been cancelled on Sunday

As a result, police said they expect Crieff Road and the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden after the match.

Limits on the number of fans able to attend at McDiarmid Park have been rescinded, with the away sections sold out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a rail strike is planned for this weekend, there will be no trains running between Dundee and Perth, so if you are attending from Dundee please leave early and allow plenty of time for your journey.

“This also means that the area around the stadium, particularly Crieff Road and the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden, will be particularly busy after the match.

“Please be patient and make sufficient allowances for increased traffic, and get home safely.”

