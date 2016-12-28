St Johnstone trio set to miss Rangers game

St Johnstone are minus the injured duo of Michael Coulson and Ally Gilchrist and the suspended Murray Davidson for tonight’s home fixture against Rangers (7.45).

Saints go into the game on the back of a good run, having lost only once in their last six matches.

Their last four games have seen them beat Inverness Caley Thistle at home, win away to Kilmarnock, draw away to Aberdeen and draw at home to Motherwell.

Saints away displays are good but their home record is poor, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Ross County having all won at McDiarmid Park in recent weeks.

Their recent record against Rangers at Ibrox is decent but manager Tommy Wright has told his players that will count for nothing at McDiarmid tonight.

Rangers have got back in the winning habit in recent weeks with four wins seeing them take a grip on second, with Saints fifth.

Wright said: “We have won and drawn at Ibrox recently but that means nothing. It’s a different game. We are at home but both teams are in good form, so it’s set up for a cracking game.

“They have improved over the last month. They had a lot of possession against us in the 1-1 draw, as they do with a lot of teams, but I think it was maybe just after that they dropped a few points.

“All credit to Mark Warburton. He’s got them back to winning ways but we are on a good run and have come back off another fine performance.

“It’s a sellout from away fans. I don’t think that has happened here for a long time. All credit to them for that, particularly on a Wednesday night on TV.

“So I’m looking forward to it and it will, hopefully, help our players.”