St Johnstone are set to make a shock move for former Scotland striker Jason Cummings.

He is surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest and is believed to be interesting Saints.

Reports suggest he is at McDiarmid Park for signing talks about a loan move.

Cummings has also been with Hibs and Rangers and has most recently been with Peterborough and Luton Town on loan.

Saints are also looking to tie up a loan deal for Aberdeen striker Stevie May.