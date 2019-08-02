St Johnstone snap up former Man United goalkeeper Max Johnstone

St Johnstone have added another goalkeeper to their squad.

Tommy Wright snapped up former Manchester United and Sunderland keeper Max Johnstone, 20, who has most recently been on trial with Leeds United.

Saints recently loaned out teenager Ross Sinclair to Brechin City for the season and have Zander Clark and Elliott Parish as their Nos 1 and 2.

© SNS

Johnstone spent a few days with Saints during their pre-season trip to Northern Ireland and is happy to be with them.

He said: “It will be tough for me with good keepers already here but I am looking forward to working with keeper coach Paul Mathers and the other goalies.”

Saints manager Tommy Wright stated: “It was important that, with getting Ross out, we got another keeper in and we have done that with Max.

“He has done extremely well in his short time with us and has also been in at Leeds. We are delighted to get him.

“He has good technique and has been well coached.”

Johnstone is the younger brother of West Bromwich Albion keeper Sam Johnstone. Dad Glenn was also a professional goalkeeper.

Saints face Celtic away on Saturday and are still minus the injured Liam Gordon, David Wotherspoon and Drey Wright. They are expected to be back within the next month.

Celtic will be minus new signing from Toulouse, Christopher Jullien.

He impressed in his first game, the 2-0 Champions League qualifying win over Nomme Kalju but he won’t face Saints.

The big French defender, a £7 million signing, picked up a yellow card in Toulouse’s last league game of the season, earning him a suspension that has been carried over.