St Johnstone set to be awarded Freedom of Perth after historic cup double

St Johnstone are set to be awarded the Freedom of Perth after completing a historic cup double.

Saints lifted both the Scottish and League cups last season, becoming only the fourth club in Scotland to win two domestic trophies in one season.

The club beat Livingston 1-0 on February 28 to lift the Scottish League Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Then on May 22, they defeated Hibernian, again by a single goal, to win the Scottish Cup for the second time.

It was the same player – Shaun Rooney – who scored the winning goal in the 32nd minute of both games.

St Johnstone are only the fourth side in Scottish football to complete a cup double after Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers.

‘Shining light for the city’

Councillors will be asked to approve awarding the Freedom of the City of Perth to St Johnstone when Perth & Kinross Council meets on June 23.

Provost Dennis Melloy said: “St Johnstone’s success over the past season has been a shining light for the city in what have often been dark times.

“Awarding the Freedom of the City to St Johnstone is a fitting recognition of their amazing success this season.

“As a lifelong Saints fan, I know just how much these two victories mean to supporters and everyone associated with the club.

“Winning the cup double under such difficult circumstances is truly remarkable and I congratulate everyone at the club again on such a historic achievement, completed against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“St Johnstone is also at the heart of the community through Saints in the Community, and it is right we officially recognise their amazing achievements this season.”

Proud and humbled

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said everyone at the club is very proud.

He added: “For our football club to be considered for the Freedom of Perth is totally unexpected and we are proud and humbled to have been nominated.

“We are in esteemed company and it would be fantastic if we were to receive such a prestigious accolade.

“It has been a remarkable season and it has been a real team effort. Callum [Davidson, manager], his backroom staff and the players were unbelievable, and we are very proud.

“Being nominated is also something my father is very proud of having taken over the club 35 years ago.”

What is the Freedom of Perth?

Freedom of the City is an award given, usually by a local council, for exceptional services to the city.

Normally a ceremony is held but the last Freedom ceremony in Perth took place in August 2019, to mark the retirement of the previous Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

The next Freedom of the City of Perth ceremony will take place when coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed.