St Johnstone Scottish Cup hero and Dundee United prospect among experimental Scotland under-21 squad

By Alan Temple
May 25, 2021, 1:15 pm
St Johnstone Scottish Cup-winner Glenn Middleton has further cause for celebration after being named in the Scotland under-21 squad for the upcoming double-header against Northern Ireland.

The on-loan Rangers winger is one of just three players remaining from Scot Gemmill’s previous squad as the young Scots return to action for the first time in six months.

Middleton is joined by Dundee United prospect Logan Chalmers, who was a silver lining during an underwhelming finale to the campaign for the Tangerines after returning from a serious ankle injury.

He will seek to build on his sole under-21 cap after making his debut in this age group last year.

There is further interest from Tayside, Angus and Fife within the 24-man squad, with Rangers kid Ben Williamson — who shone brightly on loan at Arbroath last term — handed a maiden call-up.

Ex-Tannadice winger Scott Banks, who joined Crystal Palace in January 2020 before spending last term with Dunfermline, is included along with Lewis Mayo, who also shone on loan with the Pars.

Raith Rovers product Kieron Bowie, now part of a mightily impressive Fulham youth side, will also be given a chance to illustrate his promise in the two friendlies, which will take place at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium on June 2 and 5.

