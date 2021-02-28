St Johnstone net six-figure windfall after Betfred Cup triumph

Betfred Cup winners St Johnstone will bank a £300,000 windfall thanks to their historic Hampden victory.

The 1-0 final success over Livingston, secured thanks to Shaun Rooney’s headed goal, will have Saints chairman Steve Brown laughing all the way to the bank.

The McDiarmid Park club, who had winners’ T-shirts on sale online just minutes after the final whistle blew at the national stadium, will benefit from a 17% increase in the Betfred Cup’s total prize money to over £2.6 million.

Saints had returned a modest £20,000 loss for the financial year through to May 2020 but, with no fans expected in grounds before the end of the season, they are braced for a bigger hit down the track.

However, after building up a healthy £2.8 million “rainy day fund,” Saints were already better placed than most to emerge post-pandemic on solid ground.

Now the £300,000 that comes with their second major trophy success in their history will add to the celebrations in Perth.