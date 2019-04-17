St Johnstone could be short of attacking options for Dundee clash

St Johnstone could be short of attacking options for Saturday’s home game against Dundee.

Tony Watt has been joined on the sidelines by Chris Kane but team boss Tommy Wright hopes the latter, along with midfielder David Wotherspoon, will be able to return to training this week following knocks.

Defender Niall Keown remains out injured and Drey Wright is also hurt. Wright has missed most of the season due to a knee injury.

Should Watt and Kane fail to make it, that would leave only Callum Hendry and Matty Kennedy as striking options to face bottom-side Dundee.