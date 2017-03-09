St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is hoping to avenge the mauling his side suffered the last time his team met Dundee.

The Dark Blues won 3-0 at Dens on Hogmanay but Craig does not believe the scoreline tells the full story.

“It was a frustrating one,” the former Falkirk and Hibs man recalled.

“We wanted to end the year on a high and go into the break on a high.

“That game came off the back of a decent result against Rangers.

“What it showed was that if we’re not at it 100% we’ll get turned over. And we did that day.”

Craig also praised former Saint Marcus Haber, who was instrumental in the Dee win that day, setting up Kosta Gadzhalov for their second goal, and reckons the Dundee fans are seeing the big Canadian playing at his best.

Craig said: “The big thing for Marcus when he was at Perth was his cruciate injury.

“It has taken him a while longer than he would have hoped for to get back to his best, maybe, but I said when he arrived at Dundee that he would be a great signing for him.

“You just have to look at the size of him and his athleticism. He will get goals. That’s what he’s done at Dundee.

“He was a bit unlucky here.

“He’s showing now what an asset he can be. You get the ball into the right areas for him and he’ll score goals.”