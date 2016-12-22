St Johnstone midfield man Murray Davidson switched on the Christmas lights in Perth’s Tulloch area.

The footballer (pictured with local youngsters) proved to be a popular attraction and happily posed for photographs and signed autographs.

It’s the first time the residents of Tulloch have had a Christmas lights switch-on.

Tulloch Community Group, Tulloch’s Blooming Lade, Tulloch.net and the local parent council were heavily involved in the event.

Hundreds of people of all ages attended and Santa made an appearance, arriving in a fire engine. The switch-on was the latest in a series of events held by various Tulloch community groups which have been active throughout the year in raising the profile of the area.