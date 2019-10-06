BLETHER: St Johnstone keeper enjoyed a Chinese meal before each match

St Johnstone fan Murray Blair, from Newport, sent in a tale about a former St Johnstone goalkeeper.
“Jim Donaldson was a goalkeeper with St Johnstone in the late 1960s,” said Murray.
“Reading through some old football articles, I came across an amusing story which might tickle BwB readers. Donaldson had a superstitious ritual before games.
“The night before a Saturday afternoon game, he had to have a Chinese meal. He said that it was fine for some players, who could go to bed and sleep soundly on the night before a match.
“However, not him. His nerves played up so much that he found it impossible to sleep.”
Murray continued: “He then got in the habit of taking his wife out for a Chinese meal on a Friday night, and wouldn’t miss an outing.
“What a difference these meals made for him. He slept soundly and reckons he was usually the most relaxed person in the St Johnstone team the following day!”
Staying with goalkeepers, have you every heard of a custodian with a wooden leg?
Impossible these days, you might say, but not so just before the First World War.
Perusing through files, I came across the amusing tale of Hugh Fraser.
He was a goalkeeper with Highland League side Forres Mechanics, wooden leg and all – and was still rated one of the best keepers around.
He did have a setback, though, on one occasion.
His wooden leg snapped in two during a game, but he just called for a hammer and nails to be brought on to the pitch.
He then put stiff cardboard up each side of the leg, nailed it into place, and continued with his game.