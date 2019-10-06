BLETHER: St Johnstone keeper enjoyed a Chinese meal before each match

St Johnstone fan Murray Blair, from Newport, sent in a tale about a former St Johnstone goalkeeper.

“Jim Donaldson was a goalkeeper with St Johnstone in the late 1960s,” said Murray.

“Reading through some old football articles, I came across an amusing story which might tickle BwB readers. Donaldson had a superstitious ritual before games.

“The night before a Saturday afternoon game, he had to have a Chinese meal. He said that it was fine for some players, who could go to bed and sleep soundly on the night before a match.

“However, not him. His nerves played up so much that he found it impossible to sleep.”

Murray continued: “He then got in the habit of taking his wife out for a Chinese meal on a Friday night, and wouldn’t miss an outing.

“What a difference these meals made for him. He slept soundly and reckons he was usually the most relaxed person in the St Johnstone team the following day!”

© DC Thomson

Staying with goalkeepers, have you every heard of a custodian with a wooden leg?

Impossible these days, you might say, but not so just before the First World War.

Perusing through files, I came across the amusing tale of Hugh Fraser.

He was a goalkeeper with Highland League side Forres Mechanics, wooden leg and all – and was still rated one of the best keepers around.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He did have a setback, though, on one occasion.

His wooden leg snapped in two during a game, but he just called for a hammer and nails to be brought on to the pitch.

He then put stiff cardboard up each side of the leg, nailed it into place, and continued with his game.