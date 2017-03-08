St Johnstone have several injury concerns ahead of the home game against Dundee on Saturday.

Definitely out are long-term injury victim Ally Gilchrist (groin) and Chris Kane. The latter will be out for six weeks due to a knee injury.

Doubtful are Steven Anderson, Chris Millar and Murray Davidson.

Anderson is suffering a hamstring knock, Millar a muscle injury and Davidson is bothered by a hip problem. He has done some light training so far and Saints are hopeful he will be OK.

Manager Tommy Wright hasn’t yet counted Davidson out of Saturday’s Tayside derby.

“It is still wait and see with Murray,” he reported.

“He feels good and could do some training this week but we really can’t afford to have him break down, so he will be treated with caution.

“In saying that, with his track record of proving people wrong, I wouldn’t rule him out of the Dundee game just yet.

“He jarred his hip at Ross County and there may be a bit of a defect.

“He had a hip injury six years ago and it is hard to tell whether it has flared up or if this is something fresh.

“It is a concern but the good news is that the injection seems to be working because, after the scan showed up a problem, if this doesn’t work he may need surgery.

“We just have to let it take its course but the initial signs are good.”