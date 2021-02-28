St Johnstone fans celebrate historic League Cup victory as trophy heads for the Fair City

Saints fans were celebrating an historic win in the Fair City as the final whistle blew on the Scottish League Cup Final at Hampden.

St Johnstone secured a hard fought 1-0 win over Livingston in a scrappy game where Shaun Rooney’s header made all the difference.

Fans might have been kept out of the stadium by the ongoing pandemic, but it didn’t stop them celebrating their side’s famous win from the safety of their own homes in Perth.

The win was Saints’ first League Cup trophy in their 136 year history.

Fan Scott Campbell summed up his feelings: “I’m like the Perthshire cat that got the cream,” he said.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. We had the grit and done what we had to to lift the cup.”

Evelyn McLaughlan watched the game surrounded by her grandchildren, and dressed in a huge blue bubble-suit.

“I bought it off Amazon” she said.

“I watched the whole game in the costume, I’ve still got it on,” she said, hours after the full-time whistle.

“It was brilliant and it has just lifted everyone’s spirits.”

The victory was extra special for Saints supporter Greg Twine who also celebrated his 58th birthday on cup final day.

He said: “Honestly I thought Livi were absolutely rubbish, but it was great to get the trophy.

“It’s a brilliant way to celebrate because there’s not many win a cup on their birthday.

“I’m loving it, my house is still buzzing.”

The win over Livingston makes the Saints the second most successful Scottish club in the last decade in terms of domestic silverware.

A record Greg believes should dispel myths of St Johnstone being a ‘small club’.

“Saints are a great club,” he said, “the fans are great.”

“I hate it when they say a small club because in the scheme of things in Scotland we’re not.”

Eleanor Sharp celebrated the win from home, but wishes she could have been at Hampden to see her team lift the cup.

“I’ve been a Saints fan all my life,” she said.

“My dad used to lift me over the turnstiles when I was five and I’m 55 now.”

Despite having to settle for watching the game on TV, Eleanor still enjoyed the glory.

“We’re all celebrating here. We loved it but it was nail-biting the last ten minutes.”

Dan Shek, who runs the Fair City Saints supporters club, hopes fans will be able to celebrate the win properly once restrictions allow.

He said: “I’m ecstatic but I’m also gutted that we couldn’t be there.

“We’ve got to savour these moments, you don’t know when they are going to come around again.

“It was always going to be a scrappy game because they’re so evenly matched – it was never going to be something pretty.

“I was confident throughout the week, especially as Livingston’s performances weren’t the same as they were at the start of their run and Saints performances were getting better and better.”

He said: “I felt more confident this year than I did back in 2014.”

Dan also praised manager Callum Davidson for winning a trophy in his first season managing the club he started and ended his playing career with.

Others were also quick to get in their congratulations for the momentous victory in the Perth team’s history.

Television presenter Eilidh Barbour took to social media saying: “Raising a glass to history.

“Congratulations to everyone involved at St Johnstone.”

“A team effort in so many ways.”

Judy Murray wrote: “Congratulations Callum Davidson and St Johnstone.”

SNP MP for Perthshire, Pete Wishart, said: “It was simply a fantastic performance.

“Last half hour was a bit tense but so many opportunities to put it beyond them.

“All of Perthshire is proud of Calum and the rest of the lads.”

Taggart star Colin McCredie wanted to make sure everyone knew where St Johnstone stood in domestic successes.

“Second most successful Scottish club of the last decade,” he wrote.