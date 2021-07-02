A group of St Johnstone fans have been banned from more than 30 upcoming matches after being accused of going on the rampage after the club secured a cup double.

The supporters have been accused of striking a female security officer with a flare as they allegedly ran amok when the team won the Scottish Cup in May.

At Perth Sheriff Court, they were placed on bail with a special condition not to attend any St Johnstone match before they appear for trial in February next year.

Public transport ban request

Logan Gilmartin, 21, appeared first and fiscal depute Andrew Harding asked the court to impose a string of conditions to keep him away from matches.

The Crown asked for him to attend the local police station to sign in during the first half of any match in which St Johnstone are involved between now and the trial date on February 2.

Mr Harding also asked the sheriff to ban Gilmartin from any town where St Johnstone happened to be playing away from home in any competition.

The prosecutor also asked for a further restriction on Gilmartin, from Perth, by banning him from using the transport network on any of the club’s match days.

However, Sheriff Neil Bowie said some of the conditions would be “pretty difficult to enforce” and instead limited the ban to attending St Johnstone matches “home or away.”

Gilmartin is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on May 22 after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

He is alleged to have formed part of a disorderly crowd, shouted, sworn and thrown a quantity of flares at police and security officers who were manning the stadium.

He is alleged to have thrown a quantity of smoke bombs or other pyrotechnics at police and security staff, whereby security officer Margaret McKenna was struck on the body by a pyrotechic.

Three further accused

Gilmartin and others are alleged to have forced their way through a perimeter gate, kicked and damaged a temporary security fence, and hurled glass bottles and other items at police and security officers.

He faces an alternative charge of breaching the peace in similar terms.

Lewis MacLeod, 21, from Scone, Bobby Paterson, 20, from Perth, and Declan Harvey, 20, from Perthshire, all followed Gilmartin into the dock to face the same charge.

Paterson is also alleged to have assaulted police.

Sheriff Bowie limited the bail condition to the same terms as Gilmartin and all four were banned from any St Johnstone match home or away before February 2.

As a result of the bail condition, they will miss more than half of the double-winning side’s league fixtures next season, along with their European ties.

St Johnstone had already won the Betfred Cup by beating Livingston when they secured the first double in the club’s history by beating Hibs in the Scottish Cup.