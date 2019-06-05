St Johnstone boss Tommy and midfield man Craig praise ‘loyal’ support

St Johnstone team boss Tommy Wright and skipper Liam Craig have paid tribute to the club’s fans.

The pair have recently attended the McDiarmid Park side’s end-of-season supporters functions to celebrate a term which saw Saints’ finish seventh in the Premiership.

Craig, who took over as captain from Joe Shaughnessy, who is set to depart the club, said: “We don’t have the biggest fan base but it is loyal and they give the team 100% backing.

“Those who sponsor players’ tops pay good money to do so and the end-of-season awards night gives us a chance to thank the fans.

“It is a good, relaxing time which enhances the good relationship the players have with the supporters.”

On December 29 last year, Craig played his 362nd game for Saints and scored in a 2-0 away win against Dundee.

This made Craig second behind Steven Anderson in all-time appearances for the club.

Boss Tommy also paid tribute to the fans.

He said: “Supporters like to get as involved as they can with clubs and, at Saints, it is appreciated by everyone who is connected with the club.

“Regarding player sponsorship, some fans have been backing players for a long time.

“The sponsors evening we have, plus the various other functions, gives the fans the chance to get to know the players better and strengthens the family-style atmosphere we have at the club.

“It’s all very positive, the relationship between our players and fans, and it creates a good bond.”

Meanwhile, with regard to new signings, Wright is looking to add a forward to his pool.