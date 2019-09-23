St Johnstone boss says poor decision-making to blame for 4-0 loss to Rangers

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright said poor decision-making and bad defending cost them in their 4-0 home loss against Rangers.

The McDiarmid Park men did well in the goalless first half but an Alfredo Morelos goal in the first minute of the second half meant Saints faced an uphill task.

Connor Goldson doubled their lead on the hour and 87th and 89th-minute strikes from Jermain Defoe took it to 4-0.

The scoreline was harsh on the Perth men who looked like they had pulled it back to 2-1 in 86 minutes when Murray Davidson’s shot looked as if it had crossed the line before Steve Davis blocked it.

© SNS

However, the decision was no goal and, three minutes later, Saints were four down.

Tommy said: “Everything was good at half-time as we were working off a good shape.

“I told my players at the interval to watch for Rangers’ counter-attacks but we were caught with one just after the restart.

“We were attacking and elected to cross rather than drive on. Possession was lost and, although we had two men back, Morelos managed to roll a defender and hit the ball into the back of the net.

“For the second, a corner comes in and no one stays with Connor Goldson. We tried to stay in it and it looked like we pulled a goal back but Rangers then go and score two more – although, it looked like the fourth should’ve been chalked off for offside.”

Jason Holt missed the game as he can’t play against his parent club but will be OK for Motherwell’s visit to McDiarmid on Saturday.