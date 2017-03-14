Tommy Wright claimed Blair Alston’s signature was one worth waiting on after the midfielder scored St Johnstone’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Dundee at McDiarmid Park.

The 24-year-old joined the Perth club last summer as a free agent from Championship side Falkirk after Saints had indicated their interest previously.

And, after midfielder Paul Paton scored his first goal since signing last summer with a header in the 12th minute of the Tayside derby, Alston added a second seven minutes later with a low drive, for his third of the season.

St Johnstone boss Wright said: “I know he came off at 85 minutes but I thought that was probably Blair’s best full game he has had at the club.

“He is a good footballer. I still don’t think we have seen the best of him.

“His best position is probably in midfield in a three but he is still very effective and a very influential player playing on the right of a four and particularly with a right-back who can get forward. I am pleased with him.

“He is a great lad with a great attitude and I knew when I first met him that I wanted to bring him to the club.

“We had to wait. He was true to his word that he would wait to the end of the season but we always felt we would get him and I was delighted we did get him in the end.

“It was a great strike. I think there must have been a bit of movement on it because it seemed to bamboozle the keeper a bit but it was great to see.”

The Perth side remain in fifth place, one point behind Hearts. However, they are nine points ahead of seventh-placed Kilmarnock and 10 ahead of Dundee with only five game remaining before the split.