St Johnstone 2-0 Dundee: Dark Blues lose ground on top six

Dundee lost ground in their chase for a top-half Premiership finish as they were convincingly beaten in the Tayside Derby with St Johnstone winning 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Two goals inside the opening 20 minutes from Paul Paton and Blair Alston saw Saints to victory.

Things almost got off to the perfect start for the home side after four minutes as Graham Cummins found himself free in the centre of goal but put his header straight at Dundee keeper Scott Bain.

Saints did, though, open the scoring on 12 minutes as Cummins again found space, this time heading into the run of Paton who himself nodded past the onrushing Bain.

Dundee hadn’t got going yet and were two goals behind just seven minutes later as Alston fired in a low effort from 25 yards that beat Bain and found the bottom corner.

The home side almost made it three before the break as Danny Swanson volley narrowly past the far post and then Bain saved well from Steven MacLean.

After the break, Dundee had their best effort of the game so far as James Vincent’s well-struck effort was pushed out by Zander Clark in the St Johnstone goal.

At the other end, Saints were looking dangerous as Paton almost added a second of the afternoon with a fine long-range strike that whistled past the post.

Alston had another chance to stretch the home side’s lead before Dundee sub Faissal El Bakhtaoui had an acrobatic effort that bounced wide of Clark’s goal.

On 82 minutes, El Bakhtaoui went even closer to halving the deficit as his volley from a Danny Williams corner looked goalbound only to be deflected over.

In the end, though, the Dark Blues were second best throughout as St Johnstone all but secured their place in the top six for another season.

St Johnstone: Clark, Scobbie, Alston (Thomson 88), MacLean, Swanson (Davidson 78), Shaughnessy, Paton, Foster, Easton, Craig, Cummins.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O’Dea, O’Hara, McGowan, Haber, Ojamaa (El Bakhtaoui 56), Gadzhalov, Kerr, Wighton (Williams 72).