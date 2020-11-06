St Johnstone 1 Kilmarnock 0: Danny McNamara strike earns Saints vital victory in the mist

A sweet strike from Danny McNamara earned St Johnstone a 1-0 victory in the mist at McDiarmid Park.

He slammed the ball home on 70 minutes after a brilliant assist from home substitute Michael O’Halloran, who chested the ball down to him.

It was clever stuff from O’Halloran, who drew goalkeeper Danny Rogers out of his goal.

Both sides had decent penalty appeals turned down, with Killie seeking a spotkick for a McNamara handball in the first half and the Perth men appealing when the visitors’ Stuart Findlay cut down David Wotherspoon.

The three points put St Johnstone into eighth spot in the table.

They have also now gone unbeaten in their last five matches since losing to Celtic on October 4.

There was only one change for the hosts as the mist hung over McDiarmid.

The fog was a real concern for the whole game and you did wonder if referee Gavin Duncan might call a halt at any stage.

Craig Bryson dropped down to the bench after starting against Dundee United 13 days ago, with Ali McCann getting the jersey instead.

Saints were on the front foot in the early stages and Craig Conway had the first attempt on goal for the home side on six minutes but his shot was a wild one.

David Wotherspoon was next to have a go for the hosts five minutes later but he hooked his half-volley way off target.

Kilmarnock had been getting pegged back early on but they slowly but surely crept into the game.

Indeed, the visitors were the width of the woodwork away from being 1-0 up on 23 minutes.

Kirk Broadfoot met Chris Burke’s corner from the right with his forehead and the ball battered against the face of the St Johnstone bar before the danger was cleared.

After a promising start, Saints faded a bit in the fog. Corner after corner was hitting the first man but striker Stevie May did come close with a near-post flick on 34 minutes.

However, it was Killie who looked the more dangerous side in attack and as well as the spotkick appeal, just a minute before the break, first Greg Kiltie then Nicke Kabamba had close-range strikes blocked.

The hosts were then denied a penalty of their own when Wotherspoon was felled before May had a shot blocked as Saints came started the second period well.

On the hour, Wotherspoon had a decent effort on goal after being found by a Conway cross then, up at the other end, Kabamba threatened with a shot from outside box.

The Ayrshire side kept pushing and Alan Power fired over before the hosts grabbed the vital goal.

It was a cracker from McNamara, who has been a real find for Saints this season.

He celebrated in style, punching the air and being mobbed by his teammates.

Killie sub Eamonn Brophy came close on 79 minutes when home sub Chris Kane, who had come on for May, clipped a low drive wide of the far post.

O’Halloran then had a golden chance to put the game to bed in the closing minutes, but missed the ball completely when confronted with an open goal.