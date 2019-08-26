St John’s High School footballers experience the magic of Hampden

Young Dundee footballers from St John’s High School enjoyed a trip to Hampden Park on the first day of the new term.

Six S1 pupils spent the day at the national football stadium as part of the SFA’s JD Performance Schools programme.

Former Dundee United player Iain Jenkins is the head coach at St John’s and said the performance school helps with more than simply football skills.

He said: “The members of the new intake are at the start of a four-year journey of hard work within the performance school.

“In the first year we focus more on technical skills and getting as many touches of the ball as possible, while in the next three years we focus more on game-related practice such as awareness, diet and mental health which can help in other areas.

“We are not just trying to make better footballers but also getting better grades and better young people.”