St Francis Boxing Club legend Joe Duffy retires after 50 years of service to the sport

Dundee boxing stalwart Joe Duffy has hung up his gloves for the final time after 50 years in the sport.

Although long-retired from bouts, Duffy, who has been a life-long member of city squad St Francis Boxing Club, bowed out as club secretary this week.

He’ll be replaced in the post by Norrie McVicar after five decades on the local scene.

Starting out in the ring himself, Duffy has also been a coach, international judge and a referee in his half-century association with the sweet science.

Duffy has also stood down as the president of the Northern District Boxing Committee and as their representative to Boxing Scotland Limited.

St Francis president Jimmy Marr said: “That while this is a sad day for St Francis Boxing Club and a great loss to Scottish boxing, along with all at St Francis, I am personally so proud to have one of Dundee’s finest associated with the club.

“Joe, over the years, has steered many a young boxer to international success and kept many more on the straight and narrow.

“Joe has also helped St Francis grow in performance and to become one of the oldest and best-known boxing clubs in Scotland.

“We wish Joe and his wife Jane all the very best in retirement.”

Charlie Doig, one of the club’s Scottish internationals, currently boxing for his country in Ukraine, added: “Joe Duffy has been a great mentor to my club-mates and I.”