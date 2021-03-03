St Cyrus agricultural firm targeted by thieves

Police are investigating a break-in to a Mearns agricultural firm which saw thieves take a haul of tools and clothing earlier this week.

The Ross Agri Services premises at Invergarry in St Cyrus were broken into between 7.30pm on Monday and 6.20am the following morning.

Police Scotland said workwear, computer equipment and power tools worth a four-figure sum were stolen.

Sergeant David Williamson from Stonehaven Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing.

“We are working to establish the exact time of the break-in and more information on who is responsible.

“At this stage I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the local area on Monday night or Tuesday morning to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with information that may assist our ongoing investigation to come forward.”

Information should be passed to Stonehaven Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 0399 of March 2.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.