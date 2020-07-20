St Andrews University plans to build almost 750 new student bedrooms

St Andrews University is planning to build more affordable student accommodation.

The university has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for 748 new student beds at Albany Park in the town.

Albany Park is the centrepiece of a £100 million investment by the university in student accommodation over the next few years which will create an additional 1,000 new bedrooms.

It is hoped this will help the university to meet its commitment to reduce its impact on the town, by building purpose-built student accommodation which is operated and managed by the university itself.

Currently, the university provides 4,000 student bedrooms.

© Supplied

It is also hoped the proposed development, half of which will be classed as affordable accommodation, will help ease the pressure on the housing market in St Andrews.

Ben Stuart, director of residential and business services at the university, said: “The development at Albany Park is central to the university’s strategy to provide more student accommodation for our students and ease the pressure on the housing stock in St Andrews.

“The new Albany Park will provide around 750 high quality student beds in an attractive landscaped environment and has the potential to revitalise the eastern area of St Andrews.”

This application comes after an initial proposal was submitted to the local authority back in October.

Following this first application, the £70m development was reviewed and the proposed number of beds was cut from 900 to 748 after concerns were raised over flood risks.

The developers have also altered the scale, height and mass of the buildings, including dropping by one floor on some.

However the near 20% cut in bed numbers means there is now more space for landscaping on the site and to bring back Woodburn Square, which was a feature of the area for hundreds of years.

There have also been some changes to the design of the proposed development in a bid to make the building more reflective of St Andrews’ historic architecture.

Planning bosses at Fife Council will now consider the university’s planning application,