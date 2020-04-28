St Andrews team announces drug breakthrough in fight against Covid-19

A new anti-viral drug, developed by a University of St Andrews spin out company, has had positive results in laboratory tests against Covid-19.

Pneumagen Ltd has conducted three successful separate in vitro studies against coronaviruses and show that glycan binding has the potential to treat Covid-19 and block new infections.

The company, which focuses on treating infectious disease and developing oncology treatments by targeting the human glycome, now wants to begin clinical testing of its leading drug Neumifil and other mCBMs.

Douglas Thomson, CEO, said: “Today’s positive results from in vitro studies of our mCBMs against coronaviruses show that glycan binding has the potential to prevent and treat infection.

“This further supports the value of our universal therapeutic modality to block access to lung cells of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other viruses, that cause respiratory tract infections, providing the potential for a pan-viral respiratory product.

“Our goal is now to rapidly begin clinical testing for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.”