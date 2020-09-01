SSPCA searching for home for ‘rare’ quail named Sergeant Chester

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a home for a snowflake northern bobwhite quail in its care.

Sergeant Chester is currently living at the charity’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, having been taken in on August 14.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said: “Sergeant Chester came into our care as a stray and is now looking for his new home.

“This bird’s beautiful snowflake colouring makes him quite rare.

“He can be flighty and will run for cover if he is spooked or feeling threatened.

“We are looking for an experienced quail owner with knowledge of the breed.

“He will need a secure area where he can happily explore and look for bugs.

“We are hoping to find the perfect home for this special quail.”

Anyone interested in giving Sergeant Chester a home should apply via the Scottish SPCA website.