SSPCA to reopen Tayside animal rehoming centre after Covid closure

The SSPCA is to reopen its Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on an appointment-only basis, after closing more than a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility, which shut its doors in March 2020, will reopen to the public on May 17.

While online rehoming of animals will still be the default, those without internet access will be able to arrange appointments with the SSPCA to adopt their new furry friends at the centre north of Dundee.

Adoptions dip by 4%

The centre’s extended closure has had a slight impact on their ability to rehome animals, with adoptions falling by 4% between March and December 2020.

The team at Petterden, near Tealing, now hope that their reopening will help them find new homes for long-term residents, such as Qualintino, a lonely male quail.

‘Delighted to start welcoming people back’

Manager of the centre, Claire Faddel, said: “We’re delighted to start welcoming people back to our centre.

“We really hope these telephone appointments for rehoming will make the centre more accessible for everyone and help animals like Quailintino find their forever home.

“Quailintino has been in our care for 72 days. He is a young adult and came in to our care after he was found as a stray.

“He’s quite tame and doesn’t mind being handled.

“Quailintino would love a home with some female quails to keep him company and a secure hutch and run where he can explore his environment safely.

“He’s a lovely bird and would make a great addition to someone’s flock. We’re hoping now that we’re opening up the centre a bit more and travel restrictions have eased we can find the right person for him.”

Anyone seeking an appointment at the SSPCA Centre should call 03000 999 999 to arrange one.

Animals available for rehoming can also be viewed

on the SSPCA website.