SSPCA looking for new home for cockerel ‘The Emperor’ and his friends

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a new home for a cockerel and his hens.

‘The Emperor’ and his lady friends, hens Coco and Chanel are currently living at the animal welfare’s Angus, Fife and Tayside rescue and rehoming centre after the Brahma cross cockerel was introduced to the two girls.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager said: “The birds arrived separately, but we put them together and luckily the trio got along well.

“The Emperor loves to strut his stuff in front of his hens, he’s a right show off! The hens love it though.

“They are all great to handle and will happily sit on your knee and watch the world go by.

“They are quite curious of what’s going on around them and will follow you looking for food and company.

“It would be a shame not to rehome these birds together as they have grown so fond of each other.

“They could happily live with other birds including ducks, chickens and geese.

“We are hoping to find an ‘egg-cellent’ home for these bonded birds where they can live happily ever after.”

Anyone interested in given the animals a new home should apply via the SSPCA website.