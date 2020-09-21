SSPCA looking for forever home for Polish cockerel Stevie Wonder

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a new home for Stevie Wonder, a polish cockerel in its care.

The animal welfare charity is currently caring for the bird at its Angus, Fife and Tayside rehoming centre after he arrived into their care last week.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said: “Stevie Wonder arrived into our care last week after being found as a stray.

“No owner came forward for him, so he is now looking for his forever home.

“Polish cockerels are known for their large crest of feathers. Stevie arrived with a few feathers missing from the side of his head, possibly due to getting himself caught, but the feathers are now growing back in fine.

“He can be a bit skittish when he’s on his own, but we feel he will soon settle with some hen friends.

“He is quite an inquisitive bird, and likes to know what is going on around him. He will follow you around looking for food.

“We are hoping to find the perfect home for this special cockerel with enough space for him to potter around and strut his stuff showing off to some hens.”

Anyone interested in giving Stevie Wonder a home should apply via the SSPCA website.