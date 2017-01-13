SSPCA issue warning to dog owners after poisoning attempts

A Scottish animal charity has urged dog owners to be on alert after reports of poison being found.

The SSPCA believed both instances were intentional.

Slug pellets or rat poison was found spread over a small area in Overtoun Park in Glasgow. The blue pellets, found on January 6, were found in a 2ft by 2ft area suggesting they were put there to harm an animal.

An undercover inspector from the charity’s Special Investigations Unit said: “It looks like a whole canister was used and the council is confident that it was not them.

“There has previously been a report of a large pile of gelled gravy in the park but we can’t say for sure if it was poisoned.”

On the same day the SSPCA received another report of an attempted poisoning. This time a white powder-like substance was found in a garden in Stevenston, Ayrshire.

The owner believed that it was put there intentionally to target the dogs living in the property.

The undercover inspector added: “Dogs are usually very curious and will try to eat the poison. I recently dealt with a report of a Jack Russell who congested a large amount of slug pellets and was extremely ill. There is a concern poison is being laid on purpose.

“The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.