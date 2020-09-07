SSPCA attended more than 3,000 animal welfare incidents across Tayside in first half of 2020

More than 3,000 animal welfare incidents were attended by Scottish SPCA staff in Tayside in the first six months of 2020.

New data has revealed that Scotland’s animal welfare charity were called out to 905 incidents in Dundee, 938 in Angus and 1,292 in Perth and Kinross.

In total the SSPCA attended 36,299 incidents across Scotland, with 3,226 of them in Fife.

The organisation’s Angus, Fife and Tayside rescue and rehoming centre at Petterden also rehomed 224 animals and returned 21 to their owner.

Due to the pandemic, the SSPCA says there was an 8% drop in reports of animals in need nationwide compared to the first six months of 2019.

In the first half of 2020, 119,564 calls were made to the charity’s animal helpline – a 10% drop from 133,047 on the previous period in 2019.

Lockdown forced the closure of all nine of the SSPCA’s centres across Scotland, with the team at Petterden launching their first ever emergency fostering scheme in April to ensure they didn’t become overwhelmed with animals.

While the centre remained open to look after and take in animals, they closed to the public.

Despite closures, the charity has rehomed 1,796 animals nationwide in the first six months of the year, down by 23% from 2,339 in 2019.

The SSPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross did not close its doors and continued to take in injured, sick or orphaned wild animals with 3,377 admissions compared to 5,139 in the previous year.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Our whole team has worked so hard through this unprecedented crisis, and the passion and dedication they have displayed all the way through has been truly inspirational.

“Even during lockdown, we were still averaging a call about an animal in need every 90 seconds, which shows the scale of demand there was for our services.

“As Scotland’s animal champions, we have a duty to continue to do our job under any circumstances to make sure pets, wildlife, farm animals and people get the help they need. Thank you so much to our partners and the public for such great support.”