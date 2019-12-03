SSPCA asks: Can you give Elsa the lurcher a home?

The Scottish SPCA is hoping to find an owner for Elsa the “sweetest” lurcher who is currently at the charity’s animal rescue and re-homing centre at Petterden.

Elsa the lurcher is “the sweetest girl who is quite shy” when meeting new people but warms up to you given time and gentle attention.

Described as a very “laid back girl who does prefer females to males when meeting new people,” the SSPCA feel that she would be best suited to a quieter home with an understanding owner.

The owner should have no young children, cats or small animals due to Elsa’s high prey drive.

Due to her breed she will need to be kept on the lead at all times and have a secure garden where she is able to have off lead exercise.

A spokeswoman for the centre said: “Elsa seems to get on with the dogs she has met at the centre.

“If you can offer Elsa the home she needs, contact the Scottish SPCA Angus, Fife and Tayside centre on 03000 999 999.”