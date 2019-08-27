SSPCA asks: Can you give Buddy the dog a forever home?

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging animal lovers in Dundee to consider giving a dog a second chance at happiness.

Buddy the lurcher, who is described as a “loving boy looking for his forever home” came to the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre at Petterden with his mum who has since been rehomed.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Poor Buddy keeps getting overlooked, despite numerous attempts by the team to find him a home.

“He is a bouncy young lad who can get very excited when going for a walk but does calm down and walks well on his lead.

“Buddy can be reactive to other dogs so will need a patient and understanding owner who can help with his socialisation. If introduced slowly, he can walk with other dogs.

“He would love an owner who is home a lot of the time and can give him the mental and physical stimulation he requires. Further training would benefit Buddy.

“As he is a lurcher, he will need to be kept on the lead at all times. He requires a home with a secure garden so he can have off lead exercise in a safe secure area. He needs to go to a pet free home.

“He has lived in a home with children so can potentially go to a home with children over 16.”

If you can give this boy a home, please contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Angus, Fife and Tayside on 03000 999 999.