SSPCA appeals for forever home for 14-year-old ’pup’ Hendrix

Can you help find Hendrix a home?

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a forever home for the 14-year-old collie cross.

The pooch is currently in the care of staff at the charity’s animal rescue centre at Petterden and would be suited to a home with older children or adults only.

Dale Christie, assistant manager at the centre said: “Hendrix still fancies himself as a pup at heart. Despite his age, he loves to play fetch.

“However, he has arthritis in his back legs and, whilst he is on long-term pain medication, it means he struggles with more strenuous exercise. Any potential new owner would have to consider the ongoing vet costs of looking after Hendrix, but he is absolutely worth it.

“Hendrix would be well suited to a home with older children or adults only. He’d love a house with plenty of comfy spots to snooze and no stairs to climb. He is a friendly boy and if an introduction was successful he may be able to live with another dog.”

“Hendrix is a golden oldie and we want to find him a wonderful retirement home to enjoy his twilight years.”

Anyone interested in rehoming Hendrix can apply via the SSPCA website.