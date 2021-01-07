SSPCA appeal for forever home for corn snake Cornelius

Can you give Cornelius a forever home?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for a new home for a corn snake who has been in their care for 125 days.

Cornelius is currently in the charity’s care at their Petterden centre after being found as a stray.

He will require continued handling in his new home and would benefit from the care of an experienced reptile enthusiast.

It is not the first time the charity have appealed for a home for him, with an appeal launched in October last year.

Dale Christie, assistant manager of the centre, said: “Cornelius arrived in our care after he was found as a stray and unfortunately no one came forward to claim him.

“He was reserved previously but sadly the adoption fell through and there’s been very little interest in him since.

“Although we refer to Cornelius as male, he has not been examined and could be male or female.

“His new home will need to have a vivarium with plenty of places for him to hide and explore, as well as being a large enough size as he still has some growing left to do.

“Cornelius was a little feisty at first due to his new surroundings but he is coming round slowly thanks to regular handling by our members of staff. He will require continued handling in his new home to ensure he can build his confidence being handled.

“Although he’d probably be too feisty for a first time snake owner, we think he’d flourish in the care of an experienced reptile enthusiast.

“If your snake knowledge is off the scale and you think you could provide Cornelius with a ‘fang-tastic’ new home then please get in touch.”

Anyone interested in rehoming Cornelius can apply via the charity’s website.