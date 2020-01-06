SSPCA appeal: Experienced owner needed for Cheeko the ‘inquisitive’ parrot

Cheeko the Amazon parrot is a gorgeous boy who found himself in the care of the Scottish SPCA recently as his previous owner could no longer look after him and is now seeking a new home.

He is a stunning, inquisitive boy who is very much a women’s bird and the Scottish SPCA would ideally like for him to have a female owner as he prefers them over men.

He would be best suited to a home with a large indoor cage filled with enrichment to keep him both physically and mentally stimulated.

The Scottish SPCA would also love for him to be allowed time out of his cage to stretch his wings and get some much needed attention like he has been used to.

Amazon parrots are typically noisy at dusk and dawn and the Scottish SPCA have been told that Cheeko is no different. He does like to speak and can often be heard saying “hello”

Cheeko does seem to be hand tame but it may take some time for him to feel comfortable with being handled again, so he is looking for an experienced and patient owner.

If you think you could give Cheeko the home he needs, contact the Angus, Fife and Tayside centre on 03000 999 999.