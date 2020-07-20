SSPCA appeal after body of cat found on beach between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth

The SSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a cat was found on the beach between Broughy Ferry and Monifieth.

The male tabby and white cat was found by a member of the public on Thursday July 16.

The cat was found at around 10.20am.

Scottish SPCA inspector Alastair Adams said: “We believe the cat had recently visited the vet as he had a shaved patch on his leg.

“He was not microchipped or neutered and we think he was around middle age, so between five and seven years old.

“We are unsure of the circumstances that led to the animal being on the beach.

“If anyone has any information about who the cat belonged to or how he came to be on the beach, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999. Calls can be treated confidentially.”