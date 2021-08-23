News / Dundee SSE warns parts of Dundee could be without power for seven hours due to electrical fault By Steven Rae August 23, 2021, 1:47 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 2:23 pm Findale Street, Dundee. (Library image). Residents in Fintry could be without power for up to seven hours after network issues, according to energy provider SSE. Issues with the low voltage network has affected 33 homes in the area, with engineers currently working to restore power, a spokeswoman said. The power cut began at 10.35am this morning, with staff working to complete it by 5pm at the latest. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe