SSE: Perth energy giant to invest £4 billion by 2028 to ‘transform’ network

Perth-based energy giant SSE plans to invest more than £4 billion in its networks and services between 2023 and 2028.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perth-based SSE, is responsible for operating and maintaining electricity distribution networks.

It supplies 3.8 million homes and businesses.

The firm has published a draft of its business plan for the five-year period.

It sets out how the company will deliver improvements for customers and accelerate investment in its networks to power communities to net zero.

Six key goals for SSE

The business plan details six key goals that SSEN will deliver for customers and communities by 2028.

They include reducing the frequency and duration of unplanned power interruptions by 20%.

SSE also plans to invest £1bn on laying the foundation for net zero.

It aims to support 200,000 vulnerable customers and facilitate the connection of 1.3m more electric vehicles and 800,000 heat pumps.

The firm has also earmarked £400m for improving the service and digitalising systems.

SSEN also plans to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 35% and achieve increased customer satisfaction scores.

Need for transformation ‘never been clearer’

SSEN distribution managing director Chris Burchell said: “The need to transform our energy system to address the climate emergency has never been clearer.

“It is critical that local electricity networks are an enabler rather than a constraint as we work toward a shared net zero future.

“We have developed an ambitious and balanced business plan, which provides more, efficient investment today to meet the net zero challenge.”

He said the plan aimed to keep bills down for current customers while also offering support to vulnerable people “with the challenges of here and now.”

Mr Burchall added: “There will inevitably be a degree of uncertainty in the years ahead as energy policy and targets continue to accelerate.

A draft of the plan has been submitted to energy market regulator Ofgem.

It could be revised before final submission to Ofgem in December.

Scottish plans

Meanwhile, SP Energy Networks has outlined its plans to invest £1.58bn in Scotland.

The investment would enable the connection of over 370,000 electric vehicles and 210,000 domestic heat pumps.

It would also allow for an additional 3GW of low carbon electricity generation.

To help, SP Energy Networks plans to recruit more than 1,100 jobs over the five years.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Frank Mitchell said: “The scale of the task at hand cannot be underestimated.

“If the Scotland is to hit its Net Zero targets, we must deliver one of the largest, fastest upgrades of our critical infrastructure this country has ever seen.

“We deliver an essential public service – keeping the electricity flowing to 6 million people across 3.5 million homes and businesses.”

“This investment is vital. Launching this plan shows our commitment to getting the job done for our communities.”