SSE launches new graduate programme with starting salary of £28k plus benefits

by Stephen Eighteen
May 10, 2019, 11:03 am Updated: May 10, 2019, 11:04 am
SSE's Perth headquarters
SSE has launched a new graduate programme with a starting salary of £28,900 plus benefits.

The position is in the company’s renewables business, based in either Clunie or Perth.

The job opportunity, which has been posted in Hijobs, says “SSE is excited to launch a new graduate programme within our Renewables business, based in either Clunie or Perth.

“This two-year programme would suit a graduate with a keen interest and willingness to learn about our exciting sector.

“After successful completion of the programme, and should there be a suitable vacancy, there is the intention to offer a permanent position in one of the placement areas.”

The closing date is Wednesday May 22 2019.

For more details and to apply, go to hijobs.net

