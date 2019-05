SSE has apologised after residents in Brechin were left without power.

Folk in Montrose Street were left without power between 6.10am and 7.42am today.

A spokesman for SSE said: “Power has been turned back on.

“The outage affected 12 customers.

“We would like to apologise to all of our affected customers and assure them we worked as quickly as we could to get power restored to them.”