Squeeze to play at Dundee’s Hogmanay celebration

The Tele can today reveal the first of the headline acts provisionally signed up for Dundee’s Hogmanay party.

The fun is set to begin on December 30 with 70s band Squeeze entertaining the crowds gathered in City Square.

The group came to prominence during the late 1970s with hits including “Cool for Cats”, “Up the Junction” and “Slap and Tickle”.

Singer Glenn Tilbrook said: “I always love coming to Scotland. Being part of this celebration is an honour.”

Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford added: “I love playing in Dundee, it’s such a young, vibrant city, but I bet I will be wearing mittens on stage!”

The Tele revealed a week ago that Dundee could finally be getting its first major Hogmanay event in the city centre for 20 years.

The “It’s Happening” party will start in City Square on December 30 and continue on December 31 and through to the bells.

Organiser Jill Gibson, daughter pf Dundee businessman John Gibson, who is funding the event, said today she was delighted to announce Squeeze would be kicking off the fun.

She said: “It’s fantastic the band has signed up to play in City Square on December 30 to kick-off two days of family fun and entertainment.”

Jill said that the announcements about the other stars confirmed to play on Hogmanay itself will be made next week.

She said: “We have other well-known stars who will be joining us on Hogmanay.

“We are just waiting for the final sign-offs of their contracts and then we will make the announcements.

“We can promise that everyone will be excited when they hear the rest of the line-up.”

She added: “I am absolutely buzzing that this is finally happening.

“I’m delighted that we can bring this party to Dundee.”